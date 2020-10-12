Starbucks to add 22K stores over next five years

Retail News
Starbucks to add 22K stores over next five yearsCNN 12/09/2020
Starbucks sees plenty of room to grow its store footprint moving forward and will seek to exploit its digital strengths with more drive-ins and curbside pickup locations. “As we introduce more efficient formats, we’re reducing the long lines that sometimes occur in metro locations, unlocking more sales,” said Roz Brewer, Starbucks COO.
