Starbucks will pay for workers to travel for abortions

Retail News

USA Today

Starbucks said it will cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions far from home. Sara Kelly, Starbucks acting executive vice president of partner resources, said, “Regardless of where you live or what you believe, partners enrolled in Starbucks healthcare will now be offered reimbursement for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion or gender-affirming procedures when those services are not available within 100 miles of a partner’s home.”