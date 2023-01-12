Unionized store workers to begin bargaining with Apple

Retail News
Unionized store workers to begin bargaining with AppleCNN 01/12/2023
Unionized workers at an Apple Store in Towson, MD, have begun contract negotiations with the company. The union said its negotiators would focus on pay, working conditions and giving employees a voice in the decision-making process at the store. An Apple spokesperson said the company “will engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith.”
