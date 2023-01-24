Retail News

Streetwear brand features compostable clothing

CNBC 01/24/2023

Demand is growing for plant-based clothing from brands such as Unless, which claims to be “the first streetwear brand to create products that will harmlessly decompose at the end of life.” Eric Liedtke, CEO of Unless, said, “We started the company because we’re a bunch of fashion executives that got tired of the make, take and throw away culture of fashion.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!