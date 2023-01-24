Streetwear brand features compostable clothing

Retail News
Streetwear brand features compostable clothingCNBC 01/24/2023
Demand is growing for plant-based clothing from brands such as Unless, which claims to be “the first streetwear brand to create products that will harmlessly decompose at the end of life.” Eric Liedtke, CEO of Unless, said, “We started the company because we’re a bunch of fashion executives that got tired of the make, take and throw away culture of fashion.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!