Strikers say Starbucks retaliates against pro-union baristas

Strikers say Starbucks retaliates against pro-union baristasThe Guardian 08/11/2022
Workers at Starbucks have held 55 different strikes, claiming that the company is retaliating against pro-union employees by cutting hours, firing them and closing stores. Starbucks disputes the assertions. “We currently have strikes happening outside store locations in specific locations in the US. Starbucks has great partners and we value their contributions. We respect our partners’ right to engage in any legally protected activity or protest without retaliation.”
