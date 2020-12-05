Subscription service sales accelerate as consumers wait out COVID-19 at home

Retail News
Subscription service sales accelerate as consumers wait out COVID-19 at homeForbes 05/11/2020
ReCharge, which provides payment software to more than 10,000 subscription services, says sales have improved for their clients since Americans began following stay-at-home orders. Jalem Getz, president fo Wantable, said, “This is an acceleration of what was already happening; we compressed eight months or more into a matter of weeks.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!