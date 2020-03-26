Supermarket has to throw out $35K of produce and meat after woman coughs on it

Retail News

Times Leader

Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township, PA says a woman walked into its store and intentionally began coughing on produce, meat and other products it sells. The products valued at $35,000 had to be thrown out. The store reported the incident to the police and the District Attorney’s Office has pledged to “aggressively” pursue charges against the unidentified woman, who is not believed to be infected with COVID-19. “While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing,” said Gerrity’s co-owner Joe Fasula.