Sweet and salty strategy works for Hershey

Sweet and salty strategy works for HersheyThe Wall Street Journal 10/27/2022
Hershey has focused its attention on the U.S. market and reduced its focus overseas to grow company sales and profits. The consumer packaged goods has also expanded beyond its confectionery business to acquire brands — SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels — and capture a greater share of American’s snacking dollars.
