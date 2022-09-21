Taco Bell is testing carne asada with a steak alternative

Retail News
Taco Bell is testing carne asada with a steak alternativeCNBC 09/21/2022
Taco Bell will test a plant-based alternative to steak in a new pilot program for its Beyond Carne Asada. Yum Brands, Taco Bell’s parent company, signed a deal last year with Beyond Meat to develop exclusive menu items for its fast-food chains. Taco Bell is looking to develop more affordable alternatives to meat in its recipes.
