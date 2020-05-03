Taco Bell sees Cantina as a ‘fast-social’ concept

Retail News

Taco Bell, which has opened 60 Cantina locations since launching the fast-casual concept in 2015, plans to convert three of its restaurants with new features including video gaming. “We’ve learned that our customers want to engage with the brand in a way that amplifies their social nature,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell president and global chief operating officer, in a statement. “We are once again pushing the boundaries of the traditional [quick-service restaurant] dining experience by setting the stage for our ‘fast-social’ restaurants, which introduce dynamic dining rooms and lean into social gatherings.”