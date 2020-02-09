Target expands product lineup for its Good & Gather grocery brand

Retail News

USA Today

Target is adding 600 new items to its Good & Gather grocery private label line, including frozen wood-fire pizza, jalapeno avocado hummus, honey vanilla butter and meatless burgers. The retailer first launched the brand last year as part of its effort to grow its grocery business. “Food and beverage continue to play a very important role in the Target experience,” said Stephanie Lundquist, president of food and beverage at Target. “Families right now, more than ever, are looking for a little inspiration and the ability to create some delicious dishes at home.”