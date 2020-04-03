Target posts earnings, postpones investor conference over coronavirus concerns

Retail News
Target posts earnings, postpones investor conference over coronavirus concernsYahoo Finance 03/03/2020
Target’s same-store sales for the fourth quarter grew 1.5 percent, in line with expectations and the chain posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, better than the $1.66 Wall Street consensus. The retailer also announced that it was canceling an in-person analyst and investor conference in Manhattan today over concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
