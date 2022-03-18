Target seeks to harness sun’s power in store parking lot

Retail News
Target seeks to harness sun’s power in store parking lotCNBC 03/17/2022
A Target in Vista, CA, has large carports with solar panels on top that meet the store’s entire electricity needs. The store is the first net zero location operated by Target and may be a model for future retrofits and new store locations. Target is looking to get 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
