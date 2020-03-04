Retail News

Target to limit shoppers, distribute protective gear to workers

Minneapolis Star Tribune 04/03/2020

Target announced that it will provide store and warehouse employees with face masks and gloves at the beginning of each shift. The retailer plans to phase in distribution of the protective wear over the next two weeks. It also announced that will begin monitoring the number of customers in its stores and place limits, if necessary.

