Targeted TV ads move closer to reality

Targeted TV ads move closer to realityThe Wall Street Journal 11/10/2020
Targeted advertising, a key feature of online advertising, has not been available via broadcast television as the tools to track it have been largely unavailable. That is expected to change next year when Nielsen puts in place a system to track individual exposures. The targeted television ad market currently stands at about $2 billion annually compared to $70 billion spend on traditional TV spots.
