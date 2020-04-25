Retail News
Taylor Swift pans new live record release as act of ‘shameless greed’The Guardian 04/24/2020
Recording artist Taylor Swift has been at odds with her former record label, but she wants her fans to know that the commercial release of a new recording — “Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008” — does not have her support. In a post on Instagram, Ms. Swift wrote that the album’s release was, “Just another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”
