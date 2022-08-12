Teachers get $300 tax deduction for buying classroom supplies

Retail News
Teachers get $300 tax deduction for buying classroom suppliesThe Washington Post 08/12/2022
The Internal Revenue Service has raised the tax deduction that teachers can get from buying supplies for their classrooms to $300, up from $250. The increase marks the first time that has happened in 20 years. Ninety-four percent of teachers spend their own money buying supplies for their students to use.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!