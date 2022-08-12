Retail News

Teachers get $300 tax deduction for buying classroom supplies

The Washington Post 08/12/2022

The Internal Revenue Service has raised the tax deduction that teachers can get from buying supplies for their classrooms to $300, up from $250. The increase marks the first time that has happened in 20 years. Ninety-four percent of teachers spend their own money buying supplies for their students to use.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!