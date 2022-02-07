Tensions mount as dockworkers contract nears its end

Retail News
Tensions mount as dockworkers contract nears its endThe New York Times 07/01/2022
Dockworkers and West Coast port operators are pledging to negotiate in good faith with the goal of reaching an agreement quickly on a new contract. Those dependent on the success of these negotiations, like retailers and transportation companies, are not so optimistic after a couple of years of continual supply chain disruptions.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!