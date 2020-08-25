Tesco hiring 16K workers to keep up with online sales demand

Retail News
Tesco hiring 16K workers to keep up with online sales demandReuters 08/24/2020
Tesco has announced plans to create 16,000 permanent jobs as it seeks to keep pace with online sales demand driven by the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK. The retailer plans to add 10,000 pickers and 3,000 delivery drivers to its workforce. Tesco said the majority of the hires will come from employees brought on temporarily when the virus first hit Britain.
Discussions
