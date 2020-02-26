Texas border town becomes destination central for taco afficianados

Retail News
Texas border town becomes destination central for taco afficianadosThe New York Times 02/25/2020
Brownsville, TX is known for its outstanding tacos and that is putting this blue-collar border town on the map for a growing number of foodies. “Some of the greatest and most important taco places in the country are in Brownsville,” said José R. Ralat, taco editor at Texas Monthly and the author of the forthcoming book “American Tacos: A History and Guide.”
