Texas governor’s truck inspections are costing businesses money

Retail News

The Washington Post

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) requirement that all trucks from Mexico be inspected has slowed delivery of produce and other items to American stores and consumers. The cost to businesses has yet to be tallied but is expected to be in the millions. “This has directly impacted our business since late last week. We would typically be receiving 10 to 12 loads of watermelon per day from Mexico, as well as different kinds of herbs and greens,” said Bret Erickson, senior vice president of business affairs for Little Bear. “Since the middle of last week, we have received zero of those shipments of watermelon.”