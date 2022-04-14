Texas truck inspection policy slows goods entering U.S. from Mexico

Retail News
Texas truck inspection policy slows goods entering U.S. from MexicoThe Washington Post 04/13/2022
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is requiring officials to inspect every commercial vehicle entering the state from Mexico. The action has resulted in a backup at entry points and leaving fruit, vegetables and other products sitting in trucks going nowhere for days. “This isn’t a regional issue, or that the city of Laredo is not getting their produce at grocery stores,” said John Esparza, president of the Texas Trucking Association. “We are seeing delays that will be felt across the country.”
Discussions
