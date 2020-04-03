The economy not likely to become sick if consumers keep spending

Retail News
The coronavirus is playing havoc with some business supply chains and stock markets, but a recession in the U.S. is unlikely unless American consumers suddenly begin to pull back on their spending. “The key is to watch big macro numbers rather than obsessively watching things tied to virus and supply chains,” Tara Sinclair, an economist at George Washington University, told The New York Times. “If people aren’t getting haircuts anymore, that’s a bad sign.”
