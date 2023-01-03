The legal weed business goes from gold rush to bust for many

Retail News

The Washington Post

The legal marijuana market in many states has taken a hit as excess supply has driven down the price of goods and profits for suppliers and retailers. “When the industry was so new, there was sort of a sure bet,” said Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the business research division at the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. “Anybody could walk in and make money in this business and we saw people become millionaires overnight. But now it’s competitive and you have to have a lot of business acumen.”