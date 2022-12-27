The sad tale of ‘recycled’ plastic from America burned at waste dumps in India

Retail News
The sad tale of ‘recycled’ plastic from America burned at waste dumps in IndiaBloomberg 12/27/2022
Bloomberg reports that among the mountains of plastic waste at an illegal dump site in Muzaffarnagar, India are recyclable containers bearing markings from “Kirkland-brand almonds from Costco, Nestlé’s Purina-brand dog food containers, the wrapping for Trader Joe’s mangoes.” Most obvious, however, are the thousands of discarded plastic Amazon shipping envelopes, complete with their recycling symbols.
