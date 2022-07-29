Retail News

Third-party sellers boosted Amazon’s 2Q results

The Wall Street Journal 07/29/2022

Revenues for third-party sellers on Amazon.com rose nine percent in the second quarter, helping to overcome falling revenues for the company’s retail division. Amazon’s results exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Amazon also said that it has made “solid progress” on working through an overcapacity of warehouse fulfillment space.

