TJX to furlough most of its 286,000 employees

TJX Companies, the parent company of HomeGoods, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and other chains, is placing the majority of hourly workers in its stores and distribution centers on furlough. “We have provided ongoing pay and benefits to our associates impacted by these closures and we will continue to pay all Associates in the U.S. and Canada through the week ending April 11,” said Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of TJX. The company said it would continue existing benefits including healthcare coverage while workers are out on furlough.