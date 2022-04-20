Tony’s Fresh Market acquired by Apollo Global Management

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Tony’s Fresh Market, which was founded in 1979 by Italian immigrants Tony Ingraffia and Domenico Gambino, has been acquired by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management. “It just felt like we needed and wanted a partner that can help us get to the next level,” said Frank Ingraffia, CEO of Tony’s. “We think we have a good thing going here, and we’ve done well over the course of 43 years, but when you bring on a partner like Apollo it kind of takes you to the next level.”