Tops grocery store is the latest to become a mass homicide crime scene

Retail News

The Associated Press/Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

A gun attack on shoppers at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, NY, left 10 people dead. The alleged shooter targeted primarily Black shoppers in what is being described as a racially motivated attacks. The Buffalo attack follows previous mass attacks on grocery stores. A Walmart Supercenter in 2019 was the site of an attack focused on Latinos and immigrants that left 23 dead. A 2021 attack on a King Soopers in Boulder, CO, left 10 dead. No motive has been publicly declared in that case.