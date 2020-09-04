Tractor Supply puts out ‘help wanted’ sign for 5,000 workers

Retail News

St. Louis Business Journal

Tractor Supply announced plans to hire 5,000 full-time and part-time workers across the U.S. The farming and agricultural supplies retailer operates nearly 1,900 stores and eight distribution centers across 49 states. “We’ve seen nice results in the business. We also know that we’re asking a lot of our team members at this time in terms of sanitation, but also with the increased stress and anxiety they have on them,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and CEO, told the Nashville Business Journal. “A combination of all those factors led us to hiring some additional team members. We’re pleased that we can contribute to the broader economy during these times with our hiring efforts.”