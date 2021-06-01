Trader Joe’s closes store early after protests over face masks

Retail News
Trader Joe’s closes store early after protests over face masksUSA Today 01/04/2021
A group of people staged a “Burn the Mask” protest outside a Trader Joe’s in Fresno, CA, over the weekend to demand the chain allow them to shop without having to wear a face covering. Similar protests have taken place at other retail and restaurant locations around the country despite the fact that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are skyrocketing due to the spread of COVID-19.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!