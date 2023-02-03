Trader Joe’s files objection to recent union victory at store in Louisville

Retail News

Winsight Grocery Business

Trader Joe’s earlier this week filed an objection to the recent union election at one of its stores in Louisville, KY. The grocer claims that union representatives pressured workers who were against unionization to refrain from voting. “This unlawful conduct created an atmosphere of fear and coercion and interfered with the laboratory conditions necessary to conduct a free and fair election and/or created a general atmosphere of fear and reprisal that rendered a free election impossible,” said the retailer in its complaint.