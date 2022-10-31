Truckers say freight demand is falling off

Retail News
Truckers say freight demand is falling offThe Wall Street Journal 10/31/2022
Large freight companies are seeing a decline in demand as overstocked retailers pull back on product orders. “The fourth quarter is generally the peak of the holiday shipping season,” said David Yeager, CEO of Hub Group.“However, judging by the feedback from our clients, this peak will be muted versus historic norms. Beyond 2022, we do acknowledge the potential for a continued softening economy.”
