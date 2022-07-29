Trucking CEOs see high prices on the road ahead

Retail News

CNBC

The chief executives of U.S. trucking companies see many of the supply chain issues that have affected the retail industry improving but are not expecting that rates to transport goods will drop significantly over the rest of the year. “You’ll see rates hold up for the remainder of the year. Our cost increases are real. Our customers understand that,” Derek Leathers, CEO of Werner Enterprise, said. “We’re talking large scale successful winning brands like [Amazon and Walmart] and many others that know the reliance on their carrier is a competitive advantage. They want good quality transportation, on time, every time safely. To do that they work with large well capitalized carriers.”