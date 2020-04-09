Retail News

Trucking companies reporting stronger freight demand

The Wall Street Journal 09/04/2020

Retailers and manufacturers looking to restock inventories are behind increased tonnage being moved by trucking firms. Tight capacity and higher demand are leading to higher trucking prices. “Looking ahead, we expect the strength in the broader freight market to persist through the end of the year.” Stephens analyst Jack Atkins wrote in a research note.

