Trucking companies reporting stronger freight demand

Retail News
Trucking companies reporting stronger freight demandThe Wall Street Journal 09/04/2020
Retailers and manufacturers looking to restock inventories are behind increased tonnage being moved by trucking firms. Tight capacity and higher demand are leading to higher trucking prices. “Looking ahead, we expect the strength in the broader freight market to persist through the end of the year.” Stephens analyst Jack Atkins wrote in a research note.
