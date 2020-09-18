Trump administration rules will ban TikTok in U.S. App stores

Retail News

The New York Times

The Trump administration issued new rules today that will effectively end downloads of the popular TikTok and WeChat apps in the U.S. The two companies, which are based in China, have come under criticism over their ownership of data on millions of Americans. “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.