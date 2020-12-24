Trump administration rule allows restaurants to use tips given to waitstaff to pay other workers

Retail News
Trump administration rule allows restaurants to use tips given to waitstaff to pay other workersBusiness Insider 12/22/2020
A new rule from the current U.S. Department of Labor allows restaurant owners to take employee tips to pay workers, such as cooks and dishwashers. The Economic Policy Institute says this could cost workers more than $700 million in wages. Tipped employees may also now be required to do additional labor, such as cleaning. An economist at EPI said it’s clear this is about the interest of corporate execs and shareholders.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!