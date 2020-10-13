Twilio makes $3.2B investment in greater customer data management

Retail News

TechCrunch

The communications platform, Twilio, has announced an all-stock acquisition of Segment, a tech startup that gives marketers the ability to migrate customer data via APIs across various apps. The deal is being valued at 3.2 billion and is expected to close in Q4 2020. “Data silos destroy great customer experiences,” Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO of Twilio, said in a statement. “Segment lets developers and companies break down those silos and build a complete picture of their customer.”