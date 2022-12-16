Twitter suspends journalists from major new outlets

Retail News

USA Today

Twitter said that it has suspended the accounts of journalists from CNN, The New York Times, Voice of America, The Washington Post and others. The social media site’s owner, Elon Musk, said in a tweet that the journalists were sharing details about his whereabouts and that these reports amount to “assassination coordinates” for those who would do him or his family harm. “Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter,” CNN said in a statement. “We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response.”