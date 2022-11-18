Twitter workers quit working for Elon Musk

Retail News
Twitter workers quit working for Elon MuskThe Washington Post 11/18/2022
Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to Twitter workers demanding that they sign a pledge to work harder or leave their jobs. Hundreds are reported to have taken Mr. Musk’s offer of three months’ severance rather than continue working for him. Unverified reports claim that the combination of workers laid off or quitting has left the social media site with skeleton crews in many departments.
