Retail News

U.S. expected to ban Russian energy imports

USA Today 03/08/2022

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy to hold its leadership accountable for launching an unprovoked war on Ukraine. A bipartisan group of legislators announced yesterday that they had reached agreement on a path to ban Russia energy imports and suspend trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!