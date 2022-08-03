U.S. expected to ban Russian energy imports

Retail News
U.S. expected to ban Russian energy importsUSA Today 03/08/2022
President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy to hold its leadership accountable for launching an unprovoked war on Ukraine. A bipartisan group of legislators announced yesterday that they had reached agreement on a path to ban Russia energy imports and suspend trade relations with Russia and Belarus.
