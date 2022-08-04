U.S. food insecurity grows as prices rise

Retail News
U.S. food insecurity grows as prices riseThe New York Times 08/04/2022
Food insecurity in the U.S. has reached similar levels to what it was in the early months of the pandemic, according to an Urban Institute survey. More than 17 percent of adults with jobs said they experienced food insecurity in June and July, 2022, higher than the 16.3 percent who reported the same in March and April 2020.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!