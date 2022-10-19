U.S. to release 15 million barrels of oil from nation’s strategic reserves

Retail News
U.S. to release 15 million barrels of oil from nation’s strategic reservesAP News 10/19/2022
President Joe Biden is expected to announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve in response to the decision by OPEC+ nations to cut production. Mr. Biden will announce plans for the government to replenish its reserves when oil prices are at or lower than $67 to $72 a barrel.
