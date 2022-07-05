U.S. unemployment rate remains near 50-year low

Retail News

The Washington Post

Employers in the U.S. added 428,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department. The national unemployment rate remains at 3.6 percent, the lowest point since the start of the pandemic. “This has been an extraordinary jobs recovery, but this kind of growth can’t last forever, especially now that the unemployment level is as low as it is,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist for Bank of the West. “It’s getting harder to find folks to come back into the labor market, even if you’re paying higher wages.”