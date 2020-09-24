Uber to deliver groceries for Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas

Retail News
Uber to deliver groceries for Winn-Dixie and Fresco y MasTampa Bay Times 09/23/2020
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas, has signed a deal to have Uber drivers deliver groceries in the Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa markets. “Our customers and communities count on us to adapt quickly to their shifting needs, and right now they need easy and safe access to their groceries more than ever before,” Adam Kirk, Southeastern Grocers’ senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!