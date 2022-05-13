Uber to test robots to make food deliveries

Retail News
Uber to test robots to make food deliveriesCNN 05/13/2022
Uber Eats beginning on Monday will give customers in Los Angeles the choice of whether their orders are delivered by a human or a robot. “This is the first chapter of autonomous vehicles doing delivery on Uber,” said Noah Zych, who heads up autonomous delivery at the company. “We see the potential in the future but have to start where we are today.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!