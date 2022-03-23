Ulta Beauty puts diversity at heart of growth strategy

Retail News
Ulta Beauty puts diversity at heart of growth strategyFortune 03/22/2022
Ulta Beauty has succeeded by providing a wide variety of beauty and wellness products. At the heart of its current strategy is making sure that selection includes products for women of all skin colors. Ulta is a signatory to the Fifteen Percent Pledge, which is its commitment to dedicating at least 15 percent of it shelf space to Black-owned brands.
