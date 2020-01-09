Ulta Beauty reported higher-than-expected earnings

Retail News
Ulta Beauty reported higher-than-expected earningsTheStreet/MSNMoney 08/29/2020
Ulta Beauty reported earnings of 73 cents a share in the second quarter, well above the six cents expected by analysts. The retailer’s same-store sales declined nearly 27 percent during the quarter, but the chain reported that it saw improvement in July (down 10 percent) and in the first three weeks of August (down mid-single digits). Ulta, which closed stores in response to the pandemic, reopened all of them by July 20.
Discussions
