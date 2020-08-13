Uncertainty surrounds back-to-school season

Retail News
Uncertainty surrounds back-to-school seasonMilwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA Today 08/12/2020
Parents of children going back to school seem to have more questions than answers this year. Will kids be returning to class in-person, learning virtually or a combination of both? How will the coronavirus outbreak affect parents’ jobs? Will the federal government pass a new stimulus package to help already struggling Americans to get by?
