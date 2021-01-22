Unemployment claims rose to almost 900K last week

Retail News

The Washington Post

President Joe Biden assumes his office greeted by a report that 900,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week and another 423,000 in 47 states are seeking assistance through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Mr. Biden inherits one of the worst job markets of any president in modern times with nearly 10 million more people without jobs today than at the beginning of 2020. The new administration is proposing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to help the unemployment, provide direct payments to Americans and assist struggling small businesses, local and state governments.